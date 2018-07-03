Rugby World Cup Sevens 2018: Schedules & Results

Stay up to date on the Rugby World Cup Sevens 2018 with the full schedules and results for both the men's and women's tournaments below.

Competition runs July 20-22 in San Francisco. Here's how the formats work:

Women's tournament: There are 16 teams. They're paired off for the opening round of 16. The 8 winners advance to the Championship Cup bracket, where they have the chance to compete for the title. The 8 losers are relegated to the Challenge Trophy bracket, where the best they can do is capture 9th place by winning all their placement matches. The teams in the Championship Cup bracket must continue to win to stay in title contention, while the losers are sent to placement matches.

(Rugby World Cup Sevens San Francisco 2018)

Men's tournament: There are 24 teams. The top 8 in the world rankings have a bye to the round of 16. The other 16 teams are paired off for the qualifying round. The 8 losers are relegated to the Bowl bracket, where the best they can do is capture 17th place. The 8 winners advance to the round of 16, where they meet the bye teams. The 8 winners of these matches advance to the Championship Cup bracket, where they have a chance to compete for the title. The 8 losers are relegated to the Challenge Trophy bracket, where they play to decide 9th through 16th place. The teams in the Championship Cup bracket must continue to win to stay in title contention, while the losers are sent to placement matches.

(Rugby World Cup Sevens San Francisco 2018)

WOMEN'S TOURNAMENT

Friday, July 20

Round of 16

Match 1: Fiji vs. Spain -- 1 p.m. ET

Match 2: France vs. Japan -- 1:22 p.m. ET

Match 3: Russia vs. South Africa -- 1:44 p.m. ET

Match 4: Canada vs. Brazil -- 2:06 p.m. ET

Match 5: Australia vs. Papua New Guinea -- 2:28 p.m. ET

Match 6: New Zealand vs. Mexico -- 2:50 p.m. ET

Match 7: England vs. Ireland -- 3:12 p.m. ET

Match 8: United States vs. China -- 3:34 p.m. ET

Challenge Trophy quarter-finals

Match 9: Loser of England/Ireland vs. Loser of New Zealand/Mexico -- 7:02 p.m. ET

Match 10: Loser of Fiji/Spain vs. Loser of Australia/Papua New Guinea -- 7:24 p.m. ET

Match 11: Loser of France/Japan vs. Loser of Canada/Brazil -- 7:46 p.m. ET

Match 12: Loser of United States/China vs. Loser of Russia/South Africa -- 8:08 p.m. ET

Championship Cup quarter-finals

Match 13: Winner of England/Ireland vs. Winner of New Zealand/Mexico -- 8:30 p.m. ET

Match 14: Winner of Fiji/Spain vs. Winner of Australia/Papua New Guinea -- 8:52 p.m. ET

Match 15: Winner of France/Japan vs. Winner of Canada vs. Brazil -- 9:14 p.m. ET

Match 16: Winner of United States/China vs. Winner of Russia/South Africa -- 9:36 p.m. ET

Saturday, July 21

Challenge Trophy placement (13th-16th)

Match 17: Loser of Match 9 vs. Loser of Match 12 -- 12:30 p.m. ET

Match 18: Loser of Match 10 vs. Loser of Match 11 -- 12:52 p.m. ET

Challenge Trophy semifinals

Match 19: Winner of Match 9 vs. Winner of Match 12 -- 1:14 p.m. ET

Match 20: Winner of Match 10 vs. Winner of Match 11 -- 1:36 p.m. ET

Championship Cup placement (5th-8th)

Match 21: Loser of Match 13 vs. Loser of Match 16 -- 1:58 p.m. ET

Match 22: Loser of Match 14 vs. Loser of Match 15 -- 2:20 p.m. ET

Championship Cup semifinals

Match 23: Winner of Match 14 vs. Winner of Match 15 -- 2:42 p.m. ET

Match 24: Winner of Match 13 vs. Winner of Match 16 -- 3:04 p.m ET

Challenge Trophy placement

Match 25: Loser of Match 17 vs. Loser of Match 18 (for 15th place) -- 8:10 p.m. ET

Match 26: Winner of Match 17 vs. Winner of Match 18 (for 13th place) -- 8:32 p.m. ET

Match 27: Loser of Match 19 vs. Loser of Match 20 (for 11th place) -- 8:54 p.m. ET

Challenge Trophy final

Match 28: Winner of Match 19 vs. Winner of Match 20 (for 9th place) -- 9:16 p.m. ET

Championship Cup placement

Match 29: Loser of Match 21 vs. Loser of Match 22 (for 7th place) -- 9:38 p.m. ET

Match 30: Winner of Match 21 vs. Winner of Match 22 (for 5th place) -- 10 p.m. ET

Championship Cup bronze

Match 31: Loser of Match 24 vs. Loser of Match 23 -- 10:22 p.m. ET

Championship Cup final

Match 32: Winner of Match 24 vs. Winner of Match 23 -- 10:44 p.m. ET

MEN'S TOURNAMENT

Friday, July 20

Qualifying round

Match 1: Kenya vs. Tonga -- 4:01 p.m. ET

Match 2: Canada vs. Papua New Guinea -- 4:23 p.m. ET

Match 3: France vs. Jamaica -- 4:45 p.m. ET

Match 4: Wales vs. Zimbabwe -- 5:07 p.m. ET

Match 5: Samoa vs. Uganda -- 5:29 p.m. ET

Match 6: Russia vs. Hong Kong -- 5:51 p.m. ET

Match 7: Japan vs. Uruguay -- 6:13 p.m. ET

Match 8: Ireland vs. Chile -- 6:35 p.m. ET

Round of 16

Match 9: Scotland vs. Winner of Kenya/Tonga -- 10:03 p.m. ET

Match 10: Argentina vs. Winner of Canada/Papua New Guinea -- 10:25 p.m. ET

Match 11: Australia vs. Winner of France/Jamaica -- 10:47 p.m. ET

Match 12: England vs. Winner of Samoa/Uganda -- 11:09 p.m. ET

Match 13: New Zealand vs. Winner of Russia/Hong Kong -- 11:31 p.m. ET

Match 14: Fiji vs. Winner of Japan/Uruguay -- 11:53 p.m. ET

Match 15: South Africa vs. Winner of Ireland/Chile -- 12:15 a.m. ET

Match 16: United States vs. Winner of Wales/Zimbabwe -- 12:37 a.m. ET

Saturday, July 21

Bowl quarter-finals

Match 17: Loser of Kenya/Tonga vs. Loser of Ireland/Chile -- 3:26 p.m. ET

Match 18: Loser of Canada/Papua New Guinea vs. Loser of Japan/Uruguay -- 3:48 p.m. ET

Match 19: Loser of France/Jamaica vs. Loser of Russia/Hong Kong -- 4:10 p.m. ET

Match 20: Loser of Wales/Zimbabwe vs. Loser of Samoa/Uganda -- 4:32 p.m. ET

Challenge Trophy quarter-finals

Match 21: Loser of Match 9 vs. Loser of Match 15 -- 5:04 p.m. ET

Match 22: Loser of Match 10 vs. Loser of Match 14 -- 5:26 p.m. ET

Match 23: Loser of Match 11 vs. Loser of Match 13 -- 5:48 p.m. ET

Match 24: Loser of Match 16 vs. Loser of Match 12 -- 6:10 p.m. ET

Championship Cup quarter-finals

Match 25: Winner of Match 9 vs. Winner of Match 15 -- 6:32 p.m. ET

Match 26: Winner of Match 10 vs. Winner of Match 14 -- 6:54 p.m. ET

Match 27: Winner of Match 11 vs. Winner of Match 13 -- 7:16 p.m. ET

Match 28: Winner of Match 16 vs. Winner of Match 12 -- 7:38 p.m. ET

Sunday, July 22

Bowl placement (21st-24th)

Match 29: Loser of Match 17 vs. Loser of Match 20 -- 12 p.m. ET

Match 30: Loser of Match 18 vs. Loser of Match 19 -- 12:22 p.m. ET

Bowl semifinals

Match 31: Winner of Match 17 vs. Winner of Match 20 -- 12:44 p.m. ET

Match 32: Winner of Match 18 vs. Winner of Match 19 -- 1:06 p.m. ET

Challenge Trophy placement (13th-16th)

Match 33: Loser of Match 21 vs. Loser of Match 24 -- 1:28 p.m. ET

Match 34: Loser of Match 22 vs. Loser of Match 23 -- 1:50 p.m. ET

Challenge Trophy semifinals

Match 35: Winner of Match 22 vs. Winner of Match 23 -- 2:12 p.m. ET

Match 36: Winner of Match 21 vs. Winner of Match 24 -- 2:34 p.m. ET

Championship Cup placement (5th-8th)

Match 37: Loser of Match 25 vs. Loser of Match 28 -- 2:56 p.m. ET

Match 38: Loser of Match 26 vs. Loser of Match 27 -- 3:18 p.m. ET

Championship Cup semifinals

Match 39: Winner of Match 25 vs. Winner of Match 28 -- 3:40 p.m. ET

Match 40: Winner of Match 26 vs. Winner of Match 27 -- 4:02 p.m. ET

Bowl placement

Match 41: Loser of Match 29 vs. Loser of Match 30 (for 23rd place) -- 4:24 p.m. ET

Match 42: Winner of Match 29 vs. Winner of Match 30 (for 21st place) -- 4:46 p.m. ET

Match 43: Loser of Match 31 vs. Loser of Match 32 (for 19th place) -- 5:08 p.m. ET

Bowl final

Match 44: Winner of Match 31 vs. Winner of Match 32 (for 17th place) -- 5:30 p.m. ET

Challenge Trophy placement

Match 45: Loser of Match 33 vs. Loser of Match 34 (for 15th place) -- 6:02 p.m. ET

Match 46: Winner of Match 33 vs. Winner of Match 34 (for 13th place) -- 6:24 p.m. ET

Match 47: Loser of Match 35 vs. Loser of Match 36 (for 11th place) -- 6:46 p.m. ET

Challenge Trophy final

Match 48: Winner of Match 35 vs. Winner of Match 36 (for 9th place) -- 7:08 p.m. ET

Championship Cup placement

Match 49: Loser of Match 37 vs. Loser of Match 38 (for 7th place) -- 7:40 p.m. ET

Match 50: Winner of Match 37 vs. Winner of Match 38 (for 5th place) -- 8:02 p.m. ET

Championship Cup bronze

Match 51: Loser of Match 39 vs. Loser of Match 40 -- 8:24 p.m. ET

Championship Cup final

Match 52: Winner of Match 39 vs. Winner of Match 40 -- 8:46 p.m. ET