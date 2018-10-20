Canadian rugby 7s women cruise to victory over Fiji in season opener

Canada's pursuit for a 2020 Olympic berth in rugby sevens began Saturday with a 26-7 victory over Fiji in women's action at Colorado.

Captain Ghislaine Landry led the way in the World Series season opener, scoring nine of her side's first 12 points at a sun-splashed Infinity Park in Glendale.

Teammate Charity Williams added her first try of the season on her 22nd birthday.

Canada faces Ireland at 3:14 p.m. ET and France at 6:20 p.m. in matches that will be live streamed at CBCSports.ca. Playoff matches will begin at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday.

A new-look Canadian squad took to the pitch Saturday, with Hannah Darling having recently announced her retirement, while former captain Jen Kish, Natasha Watcham-Roy and Megan Luken have also moved on.

Coach John Tait's outfit is also much healthier to start the season as Bianca Farella, Sara Kaljuvee, Kaili Luken and Williams were sidelined by injury at this time a year ago.

The top four in the final World Series standings will join host Japan at the Olympics in Tokyo. Six more countries will join them through regional qualifying tournaments in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, Ocenia and South America from June to December next year.