England, 2-time champion New Zealand cruise to Rugby World Cup semifinals

The strains of English rugby anthem "Swing Low, Sweet Chariot" were already triumphantly swirling around Oita Stadium when Anthony Watson intercepted a long pass out wide and bounded over for England's fourth try that clinched a record-tying win over Australia.

A 40-16 victory. A place in the Rugby World Cup semifinals. An unprecedented seven straight wins over its bitter rival.

For England and its jubilant fans, days do not get much better than this.

Making it worse for the Wallabies, an Australian masterminded the entire thing.

"At this moment," said England coach Eddie Jones, when asked if he had any sympathy for his native country, "there's not a lot of sympathy. No."

A humiliating 33-13 loss to Australia at the 2015 World Cup contributed to England's pool-stage exit in the tournament it was hosting and led to the hiring of Jones, who was tasked with getting the world's wealthiest rugby union back on track.

Game-defining period

This was the biggest game of his tenure and he nailed it.

Strong in defence and clinical in attack, England scored four tries to one and displayed the kind of mental resilience the team has lacked in recent years under ones.

Australia, which led 3-0 after a dominant first 15 minutes, reduced the deficit to 17-16 with a converted try soon after halftime. England responded with 10 points in the next five minutes in a game-defining period at Japan.

Next for England is a semifinal match against New Zealand, the defending champion and the world's top-ranked team, in Yokohama

The Wallabies failed to reach the semifinals for only the third time in nine editions of the World Cup, and each of their quarter-final losses have come against England.

Indeed, the English are going through a period of unprecedented dominance over their old foes, having won their last seven matches against Australia since the 2015 World Cup.

This latest win equaled the record margin of victory, 24 points, which also came under Jones, a 30-6 win in 2017 at Twickenham.

New Zealand 46, Ireland 14

It's one thing to beat the All Blacks in Chicago or Dublin. It's an entirely different challenge at the Rugby World Cup, where they feel right at home.

Two-time defending champion New Zealand scored seven tries in a 46-14 demolition of Ireland on Saturday in Tokyo to move into a semifinal against England, which beat Australia 40-16 earlier in Oita, Japan.

The result was virtually beyond doubt by halftime, when the All Blacks led 22-0, and the continuance of two opposing streaks seemed certain.

New Zealand extended its unbeaten run at the World Cup since an upset quarter-final loss to France in 2007. Ireland is now 0-8 in World Cup knockout games.

Scott Barrett of New Zealand, right, wins the line-out over Ireland’s Peter O'Mahony in their quarter-final match at the Tokyo Stadium on Saturday. Barrett and his teammates breezed to a 46-14 win. (Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

The Irish may never have felt more confident, after their drought-breaking win over the All Blacks in Chicago in 2016 and another victory in Dublin last November that capped a year that included a Six Nations Grand Slam.

They were ranked No. 1 coming into the tournament, but were never in the contest in the quarter-final at Tokyo Stadium.

Aaron Smith crossed for a pair of tries from close range and Beauden Barrett finished off a long-range try against the run of play in the first half, and the All Blacks added four more tries in the second half by Codie Taylor, Matt Todd, George Bridge and Jordie Barrett.

"We wanted to bring that intent tonight," Beauden Barrett said of the blistering start. "It's do-or-die footy — we knew the reality was we could have been going home if we didn't bring it tonight.

Ireland's night was epitomized by Robbie Henshaw's bombed try in the 67th minute, when he chased a perfectly placed grubber kick into the in-goal but knocked on.

"The All Blacks were fantastic," said Ireland captain Rory Best, whose international career finished soon after, after 14 years and 124 tests. "We felt we'd a game plan, we felt we'd enough in our armoury to beat them but they just came out of the blocks hard at us, put us on the back foot and like good sides do, they never let us get off."