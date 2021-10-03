Canada edges Chile in 1st leg of Rugby World Cup qualifying series
21st-ranked Canadians will face No. 28 Chile again on Oct. 9 in Valparaiso, Chile
Canada needed a Rob Povey penalty kick in the dying seconds to defeat Chile 22-21 in the first leg of their Rugby World Cup qualifier Saturday night.
The game seemed in Chile's hands with the clock winding down. But a penalty conceded in front of the Chilean posts gave the hosts a chance to take the lead.
The 21st-ranked Canadian men and No. 28 Chile now make the 10,400-kilometre journey to Valparaiso, Chile, to complete the aggregate points tie on Oct. 9. The series loser is out of World Cup contention.
Clemente Saavedra scored two tries for Chile. Santiago Videla kicked three penalties and a conversion.
It was a sloppy game with lots of penalties and handling errors. The Canadians mounted a pair of lengthy attacks deep in the Chile end in the dying minutes, only to see the surge stalled each time by a penalty before Povey put Canada ahead.
