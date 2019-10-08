Canadian men again on wrong end of Rugby World Cup rout
South Africa cruises to 66-7 victory on way to likely quarter-final berth
South Africa demolished 14-man Canada 66-7 to pretty much confirm its place in the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals on Tuesday in Kobe, Japan.
The Springboks scored 10 tries and had four tries and a bonus point in a whirlwind first 17 minutes at Kobe Misaki Stadium to run the Canadians off their feet.
Canada was already 40-0 down when replacement lock Josh Larsen was the sixth man sent off at the tournament, this time for a shoulder charge to the neck of South Africa's Thomas du Toit at a ruck just before halftime.
Strangely, facing what threatened to be the biggest beating of the World Cup so far, the red card seemed to lift Canada for a period.
Scrumhalf Cobus Reinach had a hat trick in the opening 20 minutes. The Boks added just three tries in the second to their seven tries in the first half, underlining the gutsy work by Canada after losing Larsen.
Odds in South Africans favour
The biggest cheer was for Canada flanker Matt Heaton when he drove over in the 45th to make his first test try one against the two-time World Cup champions.
South Africa's backs ran riot in the first half in Kobe with the first seven of the Springboks scores and eight of the 10 coming through the backline.
Veteran hooker Schalk Brits and prop Frans Malherbe, who ground over for the last try in the 73rd minute, were the only forwards to score.
South Africa's first try through centre Damian de Allende arrived in the third minute. The two-time champions had their bonus-point fourth try in 17 minutes. It was 40-0 after 29 minutes.
Reinach's third was the pick of the tries. Elton Jantjies dropped a crosskick over Canada's backline from inside his 22, wing Warrick Gelant caught it and broke, and fed de Allende who found Reinach to finish between the posts.
Canada had one good attack in the half and the fans roared them on. But wing DTH van der Merwe couldn't hold on to a crosskick in the corner when a try was up for grabs. Van der Merwe also spilled a chance late in the second half which could have made him just the fifth player to score a try in four World Cups.
