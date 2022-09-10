Canadian men top Wales in consolation play at Rugby World Cup Sevens

After falling to Uruguay earlier in the day, the Canadian men survived a 19-point Welsh comeback in the second half to win 33-19 in consolation play at the Rugby World Cup Sevens on Saturday.

Tenth-seeded Canada move on to face No. 17 Chile on Sunday to decide 13th place in the 24-team men's field. Chile had advanced in the Challenge portion of the bracket by beating No. 12 Scotland 24-21 in extra time.

The fifth-seeded Canadian women, who downed No. 12 China 24-5 on Friday, face the fourth-seeded Americans later Saturday at 4:05 p.m. ET in a championship quarter-final at Cape Town Stadium.

Live coverage of the entire tournament is available across CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app and CBC Gem, continuing throughout Saturday as well as Sunday starting at 2:15 a.m. ET.

The Canadian men had their way early against Wales with a Thomas Isherwood try putting Canada ahead 7-0 in the first minute. Brock Webster raced down the right flank three minutes later to increase the lead to 12-0.

Captain Phil Berna converted a chip-and-chase to score under the posts for a 19-0 lead in the fifth minute. And Alex Russell kept the scoreboard ticking a minute later with a fourth try after Canada won ball at the ensuing kickoff.

Canada's Lockie Kratz was sent to the sin bin late in the half for a foul at the breakdown. And the bad blood continued with Welsh and Canadian players getting involved in a melee that resulted in yellow cards for Isherwood and Wales' Morgan Williams.

