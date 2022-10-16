Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Rugby

Canada earns quarter-final berth at Women's Rugby World Cup with win over Italy

Hooker Emily Tuttosi scored two tries to help Canada defeat Italy 22-12 on Saturday for a second straight win and a berth in the quarter-finals at the Women's Rugby World Cup in in Auckland, New Zealand.

Canadians come from behind for 22-12 victory, sit atop Pool B with 10 points

The Canadian Press ·
Canada's Paige Farries, left, celebrates after scoring a try during her team's 22-12 win over Italy on Saturday at the Women's Rugby World Cup in Auckland, New Zealand. (Dave Lintott/AFP via Getty Images)

After conceding a try in the first minute, the Canadians scored 22 consecutive points for a second straight bonus point win (for four tries scored in a game). Tuttosi, usually found at the back of Canada's powerful driving maul, has five tries in two games at the tournament.

Third-ranked Canada (2-0-0) tops Pool B with 10 points, ahead of No. 5 Italy (1-1-0) and the sixth-ranked U.S. (1-1-0), both with five points. No. 13 Japan (0-2-0) has yet to earn a point in the group basement.
A win over the U.S. next Saturday in Auckland would ensure Canada finishes atop the group, which could mean a more favourable quarter-final draw. The Canadians could also finish first with a bonus-point loss (for losing by seven points or less).

The top two in each of the three pools and two best third-place finishers advance to the quarterfinals. With the first tiebreaker going to the winner of the match between the two tied teams, Canada can finish no lower than second in the pool given it has beaten Italy.

"We came here wanting to win the World Cup and the first step is to get wins and bonus points. And we've managed to do that in our first two games in this pool against really tough opposition," said Canadian captain Sophie de Goede, who had another standout game.

