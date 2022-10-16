Canada earns quarter-final berth at Women's Rugby World Cup with win over Italy
Canadians come from behind for 22-12 victory, sit atop Pool B with 10 points
Hooker Emily Tuttosi scored two tries to help Canada defeat Italy 22-12 on Saturday for a second straight win and a berth in the quarter-finals at the Women's Rugby World Cup in in Auckland, New Zealand.
After conceding a try in the first minute, the Canadians scored 22 consecutive points for a second straight bonus point win (for four tries scored in a game). Tuttosi, usually found at the back of Canada's powerful driving maul, has five tries in two games at the tournament.
The top two in each of the three pools and two best third-place finishers advance to the quarterfinals. With the first tiebreaker going to the winner of the match between the two tied teams, Canada can finish no lower than second in the pool given it has beaten Italy.
"We came here wanting to win the World Cup and the first step is to get wins and bonus points. And we've managed to do that in our first two games in this pool against really tough opposition," said Canadian captain Sophie de Goede, who had another standout game.
