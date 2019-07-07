Canada fail to fend off England at Rugby Super Series

The Canadian women's squad couldn't hold on before eventually falling against England 19-17 on Saturday at the Rugby Super Series.

Paige Farries paced the way with two tries for the No. 4 Canadians, who led 12-0 against No. 2 England before a late collapse led to the loss.

Tyson Beukeboom scored the lone try of the first half for Canada.

The Canadians opened the five-team tournament with a 35-20 loss against No. 1 New Zealand before beating No. 3 France 36-19 on Tuesday.

They'll try and even their record at 2-2 when they face the No. 5 Americans on Wednesday.