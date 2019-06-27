Canada ready to face elite opposition at Women's Rugby Super Series

After seeing limited action since finishing fifth at the 2017 Women's Rugby World Cup, Canada will test itself against the world's best at the Women's Rugby Super Series in Chula Vista, Calif.

The round-robin event, which runs Friday through July 14, features No. 1 New Zealand, No. 2 England, No. 3 Canada, No. 4 France and the fifth-ranked U.S.

"Two years away from the World Cup, it's a great opportunity to see where we're at and obviously build some momentum towards that," said Canada coach Sandro Fiorino.

Canada opens Friday against New Zealand, which joins the field this year. The Canadian women have never beaten New Zealand in 14 attempts, dating back to 1991.

"It's a stiff challenge to start. They don't have a lot of holes in their program ... They can beat you up front and they can beat you with the backline with speed and the creativity through their [Nos.] 9 and 10," said Fiorino, referencing the Black Ferns' scrum half and fly half.

"We just have to be patient with our defensive structure, put some pressure on them and hopefully create some turnovers and execute on those opportunities when they do come."

The Canadian women went unbeaten in winning the last edition of the tournament three years ago with England finishing runner-up. The event has expanded to five teams with the addition of the five-time World Cup champion Black Ferns.

After New Zealand, Canada plays France on July 2, England on July 6 and the U.S on July 10, with all the games at the Elite Training Center in Chula Vista, a U.S. Olympic and Paralympic training site. The Canadians have the toughest schedule at the tournament, with their bye coming on the final day of competition, July 14 at the University of San Diego's Torero Stadium.

"I know load management is a big word in Toronto," said Fiorino, with a reference to the Raptors resting Kawhi Leonard during the NBA regular season. "We're doing our best to manage the players' loads through sports science and nutrition and recovery."

Canada has brought 28 players to the tournament and will likely use all of them, with rotation planned for the first two games.