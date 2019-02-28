Americans betting on their depth, consistency to win rugby 7s title in Las Vegas

I am not sure which is more surprising; that it has been snowing in Las Vegas or that Team USA leads the World Sevens standings?

Actually, I am. The weather is an anomaly; they haven't seen snowflakes in Las Vegas for years and likely won't again for several more.

The Americans' progress on the global stage is no freak of nature. As they prepare to host the fifth leg of the World Sevens Series, they can justifiably claim to be the most consistent nation in the sport.

They have reached every Cup Final this season. In Dubai, Cape Town, New Zealand and Australia they have put themselves in a position to hoist the trophy. Four times they have departed with silver medals. All that's missing is a 'W'.

That elusive victory, I believe, is close at hand. There could be no more fitting venue for Team USA to make the breakthrough. Las Vegas is uniquely American – glitzy, brash and loud and there is a huge appetite to make as much noise as possible on home soil.

They are, after all, the defending champions. A year ago, their sole series podium came in the Nevada desert with a stirring run to the final with notable wins over England and Fiji before overwhelming Argentina in the gold-medal game.

Perry Baker was at his irresistible best. A hat trick of tries dispatched the English, and another pair led to a come from behind upset over the mighty Fijians. It was a first home victory for the Americans and they will defend the title with pride and passion this weekend.

But they will do so without Perry. The man, whose speed could keep Usain Bolt company for a while, has undergone surgery and is out for the foreseeable future. Perry's jaw was broken in Hamilton last month and he is not expected back on the field until April at the earliest.

Strength in depth

His enforced absence makes the Americans' achievements all the more remarkable. Perry is undoubtedly the star of the show but his team's continued success underlines the fact that it is not a one-man freak show. Strength in depth is a fundamental ingredient for success in any team sport.

Captain Madison Hughes has led by example. The Eagles' all-time leading points scorer is second on the points scoring list this season. Both he and team-mate Stephen Tomasin made the Sydney Sevens Dream Team, while winger Carlin Isles has scored 18 tries in just 23 matches.

Unfortunately for the Americans, there are two juggernauts blocking their path to glory. New Zealand and Fiji have split the four series wins between them and there is no reason to believe that trend will stop as the World Series shifts from the Southern Hemisphere to North America.

In a season where Olympic qualification is also on the line, the scramble for top four places will become increasingly intense. The All Blacks, the Fijians and the Americans have already separated themselves from the chasing pack and all will be keen to widen the gap as the series reaches its halfway point.

The onus is on others to reel them in. South Africa, in particular, has flattered to deceive. The Blitzboks, known for their blistering offence, have struggled to a solitary podium in their home event before Christmas.

England is also lagging behind. Like the South Africans, the English must find another couple of gears and rediscover the kind of form that got them to the World Cup Sevens Final in San Francisco last summer.

As for Canada, a Cup quarter-final place is achievable in Las Vegas. The Canadians will need to win their opener against Spain and their pool finale against Samoa to make the last eight and a likely meeting with Fiji. It's important for Canada to bring back some positives as they prepare to host Round 6 in Vancouver the following weekend.

But all eyes are on their American cousins. If the Eagles can triumph they will have earned the right to celebrate, and of one thing we can be certain.

What happens in Vegas, will not stay in Vegas.

CBC Sports will stream every moment of action in Las Vegas, from the round-robin to gold-medal matches, beginning on Friday at 6 p.m. ET.