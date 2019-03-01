Canadian men's rugby 7s team scores late try to draw in Las Vegas opener
Canada pulls even thanks to late mistake by Spain
Canada took advantage of a Spanish mistake to score with no time remaining for a 12-12 draw in its opening game Friday at the HSBC USA Sevens.
Pablo Fontes, finding a gap between two defenders, scored with three minutes remaining for a converted try that gave the Spaniards a 12-5 lead.
The game seemed over as the seconds ticked away and Spain kicked to touch to end the contest. But the kick failed to find touch, giving Canada a second chance.
Admir Cejvanovic made the most of the opportunity, capping off a desperate Canadian attack by touching down to cut the Spain lead to 12-10. Nate Hirayama then kicked a tough conversion to tie the match.
Connor Braid also scored a try for Canada, which stands 11th after four events on the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series.
Alejandro Alonso had the other try for No. 8 Spain.
