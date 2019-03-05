Coming Up
Watch men's World Rugby Sevens: Vancouver
Watch action from the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series event in Vancouver.
Live coverage begins Saturday at 12:08 p.m. ET
Click on the video player above Saturday at 12:08 p.m. ET to watch live action from the men's World Rugby Sevens Series event in Vancouver.
Canada takes on Samoa at 1:58 p.m. ET, followed by a game against Fiji at 5:08 p.m., and battles Kenya at 8:40 p.m. to wrap up the day's action.
Coverage continues Sunday at 12:30 p.m. ET.
