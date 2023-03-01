Canadian men's 7s record biggest win of season, down Australia to reach semifinals in France

Can the Canadian men pull off the huge upset to reach the semis in Toulouse?

Alex Russell scored the go-ahead try and Canada's defence held firm in the dying seconds Saturday in a 12-10 upset of Australia to move into the semifinal of the HSBC France Sevens.

It was the biggest win of the season for the 14th-ranked Canadian men, who face a relegation playoff next week in London to remain a core team on the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series next season.

But first, they will play either No. 2 Argentina or No. 7 South Africa in Sunday's semifinal. By making the Cup quarterfinals in France, Argentina sealed a top-four finish in the season standings which means automatic qualification for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

It marked Canada's first trip to the Cup quarterfinals in 10 stops on the World Series this season. The fifth-ranked Australians, who won the overall title last season and lifted the trophy in Hong Kong to open the 2023 campaign, were making their eighth quarterfinal appearance this season.

WATCH | Canada vs. Australia:

The Canadians best finish this season has been 10th and it came in the opening event in Hong Kong in November. Since then they have finished 11th, 14th (five times) and tied for 15th (twice). They had won 15 games and lost 36 heading into Toulouse, the 10th and penultimate stop for the men this season.

Captain Phil Berna put Canada ahead early with a converted try with the Australians down a man as Darby Lancaster lay injured on the pitch. After a lengthy delay for treatment, Lancaster was taken off the field on a stretcher, giving a thumbs-up as he left.

