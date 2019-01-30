Canadian rugby 7s squads heating up as they head Down Under

There's something about Sydney where Team Canada is concerned. Maybe it's the weather.

While the polar vortex encases much of Canada in a ferocious combination of snow, ice and sub-zero temperatures, they're getting a sweat on Down Under. For whatever reason, Australia seems to suit the Canadians. The women's sevens team has a track record of success — winning gold at the inaugural event in 2017 and returning to the podium last year with a bronze-medal performance.

Something similar this coming weekend would confirm Canada's status as one of the favourites to qualify for the Summer Olympics in 2020 – the biggest bonus on offer for the competitors this season.

After a year of upheaval compounded by significant injuries to key players, the Canadians appear to be back on track. Coach John Tait's team has hit the ground running and must now consolidate that early season promise with another strong showing at the Sydney Sevens.

That may prove easier said than done.

New Zealand's Black Ferns remain in a class of their own after winning both the season opener in Colorado and then beating Canada in the championship match in Dubai. Even without the talismanic Portia Woodman, the Ferns have hardly missed a beat and will relish the prospect of a first World Series victory on Australian soil.

The host nation will also be aiming high. The Australians have been beset by injuries but home support will put an extra spring in their step. At the corresponding event a year ago Australia not only won gold but went through the entire competition without conceding a single point. The Aussies also welcome back the game-changing Emma Tonegato after shoulder surgery.

The other big threat will likely come from the Americans. Team USA trail their Canadian cousins by just two points in the standings following a silver medal at the new tournament in Glendale and a fourth-place finish in the desert. The North American rivals have yet to go head-to-head this season, but it's only a matter of time. Expect it to be tough and tight when they do.

Every successful team shares one essential characteristic. Confidence cannot be measured in metres or reviewed in video sessions, but without that essential self-belief, a winning mentality is impossible to achieve. Canada's women's team has every reason to feel confident in the Sydney heat. It has delivered two podium finishes from the opening two events and in captain Ghislaine Landry boasts the leading points scorer not just this season but all-time, as well. Landry remains the only player in Sevens Series history to top the 1,000 points mark.

Alongside Landry, Canada has one of the most potent try scorers in the international game. The power and pace of Bianca Farella has helped the Montrealer to touch down 12 times in as many appearances. Only New Zealand star Michaela Blyde has scored more tries this term.

Canadian men's group provides big test

While Canada's women will expect to medal again, their male counterparts face another gruelling weekend. Coming off last weekend's eighth-place finish in New Zealand, a second successive quarter-final appearance is a realistic objective.

Nathan Hirayama's team has the unenviable task of being grouped with arguably the hottest team in the World Sevens Series. Team USA has won three consecutive silver medals to match Fiji atop the standings, and it would be a major upset if the Canadians were able to topple the high-flying Americans.

However, Canada will see a chance to advance along with the U.S. The opening game against Kenya is certainly winnable, as is the follow-up against France if the likes of Justin Douglas and Connor Braid are at their best. Canada's men have never reached the elite eight since the tournament relocated to Sydney three years ago.

There's no time like the present.

CBC Sports will stream every moment of action in Sydney, from the round-robin to gold-medal matches, beginning on Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET.