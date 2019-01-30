Watch World Rugby Sevens Series: Sydney

Click on the video players below above to watch live action from the men's and women's World Rugby Sevens Series event in Sydney, Australia.

Coverage begins on Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET with the women's round-robin matches.

Action continues on Friday at 5 p.m. ET with the beginning of the men's tournament.

The women's coverage resumes at 8:06 p.m. ET.

CBC Sports will stream every moment of action in Sydney, from the round-robin to gold-medal matches.