Coming Up
Watch World Rugby Sevens Series: Sydney
Watch live action from the men's and women's HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series event in Sydney, Australia.
Live coverage begins on Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET
Click on the video players below above to watch live action from the men's and women's World Rugby Sevens Series event in Sydney, Australia.
Coverage begins on Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET with the women's round-robin matches.
Action continues on Friday at 5 p.m. ET with the beginning of the men's tournament.
The women's coverage resumes at 8:06 p.m. ET.
CBC Sports will stream every moment of action in Sydney, from the round-robin to gold-medal matches.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.