Canadian men open with win over Kenya at Sydney 7s

Cole Davis, in just his second sevens tournament for Canada, scored two tries Saturday as the Canadian men opened their Sydney Sevens campaign with a 24-14 win over Kenya.

Connor Braid and Phil Berna also scored tries for Canada with captain Nathan Hirayama adding two conversions against the 13th-ranked Kenyans. Brock Webster of Uxbridge, Ont., won his first sevens cap for Canada.

The Canadians, 11th in the overall HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series standings, faced No. 12 France and the second-ranked Americans in Pool B play later Saturday. The U.S. opened with a 7-0 victory over France.

WATCH | The full match between Canada and Kenya: