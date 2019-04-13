Watch men's World Rugby Sevens: Singapore
Watch action from the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series event in Singapore.
Coverage begins Friday at 10 p.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch live action from the men's World Rugby Sevens Series event in Singapore.
Live action begins at 10 p.m. ET and continues through to the Cup final on Sunday.
Canada begins pool play Saturday at 12:36 a.m. ET against Fiji, followed by a match against South Africa at 3:40 a.m. ET and wrap up against Scotland at 7:06 a.m. ET.
