Canadian men 1 win away from avoiding rugby 7s relegation
Canada's men's rugby sevens team is one win away from retaining its core status on the World Series next season. The Canadian men breezed past Tonga 43-7 on Sunday in London, advancing to the final of a four team round-robin play that will see the winner stay at the competition's top tier.
Canada's fate will be settled in a match against Kenya at 11:56 a.m ET
Canada's fate will be settled in a match against Kenya at 11:56 a.m. ET. CBC Sports is broadcasting Sunday's event, including the Canadian's game.
On Saturday, Canada edged Uruguay 21-19 with a late try to recover from a 24-19 loss to Kenya earlier in the day.
With files from The Canadian Press