Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Rugby

Canadian men 1 win away from avoiding rugby 7s relegation

Canada's men's rugby sevens team is one win away from retaining its core status on the World Series next season. The Canadian men breezed past Tonga 43-7 on Sunday in London, advancing to the final of a four team round-robin play that will see the winner stay at the competition's top tier.

Canada's fate will be settled in a match against Kenya at 11:56 a.m ET

CBC Sports ·
Three rugby players in Canadian gear hug each other and smile in celebration.
The Canadian rugby sevens men's team defeated Tonga 43-7 on Saturday in London at the HSBC London 7s, a win needed in their bid to escape relegation. (@RugbyCanada/Twitter)

Canada's men's rugby sevens team is one win away from retaining its core status on the World Series next season.

The Canadian men breezed past Tonga 43-7 on Sunday in London, advancing to the final of a four team round-robin play that will see the winner stay at the competition's top tier.

Canada's fate will be settled in a match against Kenya at 11:56 a.m. ET. CBC Sports is broadcasting Sunday's event, including the Canadian's game.

On Saturday, Canada edged Uruguay 21-19 with a late try to recover from a 24-19 loss to Kenya earlier in the day.

With files from The Canadian Press

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now