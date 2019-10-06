Canadian women advance to quarter-finals at World Rugby Sevens series Glendale

The Canadian women's team kicked off this season's World Rugby Sevens series on Saturday with a pair of victories and a draw in the preliminary round of the opening tournament and advanced to the quarter-finals.

Canada defeated Fiji 31-7 in the Pool C opener at Infinity Park in Glendale, Colo., before topping Spain 19-14 and battling to a 26-26 draw with Australia.

Charity Williams, Ghislaine Landry, Kayla Moleschi, Pam Buisa and Breanne Nicholas scored tries in the early victory. Ana Maria Naimasi had the lone try for Fiji.

Bianca Farrella scored tries two minutes apart against Spain, with Landry running in another. Patricia Garcia and Maria Garcia had tries for Spain.

Williams scored a try in the 16th minutes to give Canada the draw in a back-and-forth match with Australia. Farrella, Kaili Lukan and Buisa also had tries for Canada, which trailed 14-7 at halftime.

Emma Tonegato, Charlotte Caslick, Cassandra Staples and Ellia Green had tries for Australia, which finished first in the pool based on point differential.

Canada still advanced to the quarter-finals with the runner-up finish. will face the United States on Sunday.

The Glendale stop is the first competition on the women's sevens series calendar.