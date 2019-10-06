Canada's women's rugby squad falls in 5th-place game at Sevens Series opener

Spain rallied in the second half to beat Canada 12-7 on Sunday in the fifth-place game at the World Rugby Sevens series.

Ghislaine Landry had given Canada a 7-0 lead with a try in the second minute of the match, but Spain replied with second-half tries from Olivia Fresneda and Eva Aguirre to seal the win.

Canada started competition Sunday with a 29-26 loss to the United States in the Cup quarter-finals.

The Canadians then downed Ireland 40-14 in the fifth-place semi.

The Arizona tournament was the first stop of the season in the World Rugby Sevens Series. The next one is in Dubai in December.