Canada's women's rugby squad falls in 5th-place game at Sevens Series opener
Spain rallied in the second half to beat Canada 12-7 on Sunday in the fifth-place game at the World Rugby Sevens series.
Ghislaine Landry had given Canada a 7-0 lead with a try in the second minute of the match, but Spain replied with second-half tries from Olivia Fresneda and Eva Aguirre to seal the win.
Canada started competition Sunday with a 29-26 loss to the United States in the Cup quarter-finals.
The Canadians then downed Ireland 40-14 in the fifth-place semi.
The Arizona tournament was the first stop of the season in the World Rugby Sevens Series. The next one is in Dubai in December.
