Watch men's World Rugby Sevens: Paris
Watch action from the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series event in Paris.
Live coverage begins Saturday at 5 a.m. ET
Click on the video player above on Saturday at 5 a.m. ET to watch action from the men's World Rugby Sevens Series event in Paris.
Coverage continues through Sunday.
Canada opens with a match against Samoa at 5 a.m. ET, followed by a meeting with Spain at 8:26 a.m. ET before wrapping up the day's action against the Americans at 12:14 p.m. ET.
