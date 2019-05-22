Watch men's World Rugby Sevens: London
Watch action from the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series event in London.
Live coverage begins Saturday at 4:30 a.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch live action from the men's World Rugby Sevens Series event in London.
Coverage begins on Saturday at 4:30 a.m. ET and continues through to the Cup final on Sunday.
Canada gets underway against Argentina on Saturday at 5:58 a.m. ET. They take on South Africa at 9:26 a.m. ET before wrapping up pool play with Japan at 12:10 p.m. ET.
