Watch HSBC World Rugby Sevens from L.A.

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the men's World Rugby Sevens Series event in Los Angeles.

Live coverage begins on Saturday at 12:45 p.m. ET and runs through the gold medal final on Sunday.

The Canadian men's team begin their tournament on Saturday at 2:13 p.m. ET vs. Ireland. They have two more pool matches on Saturday, 5:53 p.m. ET against South Africa and at 9:35 p.m. ET against Kenya.

Sunday's live coverage begins at 11:15 a.m. ET.

For more rugby sevens coverage and analysis, watch on CBC TV, or streaming on CBCSports.ca, on Saturday at 5 p.m. ET, as well as Sunday at 1:30 a.m. ET after Hockey Night in Canada.