Watch HSBC World Rugby Sevens from Sydney

Click on the video player above beginning on Friday at 5:30 p.m. ET to watch action from the World Rugby Sevens Series event in Sydney, Australia.

Canada's women's team takes on Brazil at 5:52 p.m. ET, while the men's first match comes against Ireland at 9:25 p.m. ET. The full pool schedule for the Canadian teams are below.

Canadian women's pool schedule

Friday, Jan. 31 : Canada vs. Brazil, 5:52 p.m. ET

Friday, Jan. 31 : Canada vs. Fiji, 11:30 p.m. ET

: Canada vs. Fiji, 11:30 p.m. ET Saturday, Feb. 1: Canada vs. U.S.A., 5:07 p.m. ET

Canadian men's pool schedule

Friday, Jan. 31 : Canada vs. Ireland, 9:25 p.m. ET

Saturday, Feb. 1 : Canada vs. Spain, 3:05 a.m. ET

: Canada vs. Spain, 3:05 a.m. ET Saturday, Feb. 1: Canada vs. England, 8:57 p.m. ET

CBC Sports will provide live coverage through the entire event, culminating in the gold-medal matches on Sunday at 4:26 a.m. ET and 4:56 a.m. ET.

Catch more rugby sevens coverage on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.