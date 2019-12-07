Skip to Main Content
Watch HSBC World Rugby Sevens from Sydney
Rugby·Coming Up

Watch HSBC World Rugby Sevens from Sydney

Watch action from the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series event in Sydney, Australia.

Live coverage begins on Friday at 5:30 p.m. ET

CBC Sports ·
Watch as Canada's men's and women's rugby sevens teams climb up higher and higher in the HSBC standings against the world's best from Sydney, Australia. 0:00

Click on the video player above beginning on Friday at 5:30 p.m. ET to watch action from the World Rugby Sevens Series event in Sydney, Australia.

Canada's women's team takes on Brazil at 5:52 p.m. ET, while the men's first match comes against Ireland at 9:25 p.m. ET. The full pool schedule for the Canadian teams are below.

Canadian women's pool schedule

  • Friday, Jan. 31: Canada vs. Brazil, 5:52 p.m. ET
  • Friday, Jan. 31: Canada vs. Fiji, 11:30 p.m. ET
  • Saturday, Feb. 1: Canada vs. U.S.A., 5:07 p.m. ET

Canadian men's pool schedule

  • Friday, Jan. 31: Canada vs. Ireland, 9:25 p.m. ET
  • Saturday, Feb. 1: Canada vs. Spain, 3:05 a.m. ET
  • Saturday, Feb. 1: Canada vs. England, 8:57 p.m. ET

CBC Sports will provide live coverage through the entire event, culminating in the gold-medal matches on Sunday at 4:26 a.m. ET and 4:56 a.m. ET.

Catch more rugby sevens coverage on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.



