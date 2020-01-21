Skip to Main Content
Watch HSBC World Rugby Sevens from New Zealand
Rugby·Coming Up

Watch HSBC World Rugby Sevens from New Zealand

Watch as the Canadian men's and women's rugby sevens squads compete at the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series event in Hamilton, New Zealand.

Live coverage begins on Friday at 3:30 p.m. ET

CBC Sports ·
Hamilton, New Zealand will be the host of the next stage of the HSBC Rugby Sevens world tour. Team Canada's women's team, currently 4th in the overall standings, will build upon their latest third place finish. The men's team will be challenging some of the world's best teams for rugby dominance. 0:00

Click on the video player above to live watch action from the World Rugby Sevens Series event in Hamilton, New Zealand.

Live coverage begins on Friday at 3:30 p.m. ET.

The Canadian women's team begin play on Friday at 3:52 p.m. ET with a match against Ireland, while the Canadian men begin their tournament at 5:57 p.m. ET, also against the Irish.

Coverage continues throughout the weekend, and with encore broadcasts on CBC TV and streaming on Sunday at 12 a.m. ET and at 1 p.m. ET.

Team Canada full pool schedule

Women

  • Friday, Jan. 21: Canada vs. Ireland (3:52 p.m. ET)
  • Friday, Jan. 21: Canada vs. Spain (9:30 p.m. ET)
  • Saturday, Jan. 22: Canada vs. France (3:07 p.m. ET)

Men

  • Friday, Jan. 21: Canada vs. Ireland (5:57 p.m. ET)
  • Friday, Jan. 21: Canada vs. France (11:46 p.m. ET)
  • Saturday, Jan. 22: Canada vs. Spain (5:07 p.m. ET)

 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices

