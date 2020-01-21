Watch HSBC World Rugby Sevens from New Zealand

Click on the video player above to live watch action from the World Rugby Sevens Series event in Hamilton, New Zealand.

Live coverage begins on Friday at 3:30 p.m. ET.

The Canadian women's team begin play on Friday at 3:52 p.m. ET with a match against Ireland, while the Canadian men begin their tournament at 5:57 p.m. ET, also against the Irish.

Coverage continues throughout the weekend, and with encore broadcasts on CBC TV and streaming on Sunday at 12 a.m. ET and at 1 p.m. ET.

Team Canada full pool schedule

Women

Friday, Jan. 21: Canada vs. Ireland (3:52 p.m. ET)

Friday, Jan. 21: Canada vs. Spain (9:30 p.m. ET)

Saturday, Jan. 22: Canada vs. France (3:07 p.m. ET)

Men