Watch HSBC World Rugby Sevens from New Zealand
Watch as the Canadian men's and women's rugby sevens squads compete at the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series event in Hamilton, New Zealand.
Click on the video player above to live watch action from the World Rugby Sevens Series event in Hamilton, New Zealand.
Live coverage begins on Friday at 3:30 p.m. ET.
The Canadian women's team begin play on Friday at 3:52 p.m. ET with a match against Ireland, while the Canadian men begin their tournament at 5:57 p.m. ET, also against the Irish.
Coverage continues throughout the weekend, and with encore broadcasts on CBC TV and streaming on Sunday at 12 a.m. ET and at 1 p.m. ET.
Team Canada full pool schedule
Women
- Friday, Jan. 21: Canada vs. Ireland (3:52 p.m. ET)
- Friday, Jan. 21: Canada vs. Spain (9:30 p.m. ET)
- Saturday, Jan. 22: Canada vs. France (3:07 p.m. ET)
Men
- Friday, Jan. 21: Canada vs. Ireland (5:57 p.m. ET)
- Friday, Jan. 21: Canada vs. France (11:46 p.m. ET)
- Saturday, Jan. 22: Canada vs. Spain (5:07 p.m. ET)
