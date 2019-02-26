Coming Up
Watch men's World Rugby Sevens: Las Vegas
Watch action from the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series event in Las Vegas beginning Friday at 6 p.m. ET.
Live coverage begins Friday at 6 p.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch action from the men's World Rugby Sevens Series event in Las Vegas beginning Friday at 6 p.m. ET.
Canada takes on Spain at 6:44 p.m. ET, followed by a match against New Zealand at 10:07 p.m.
Coverage continues Saturday at 2:30 p.m. and wraps Sunday.
