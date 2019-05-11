Watch women's World Rugby Sevens: Langford

Click on the video player above Saturday at 1:22 p.m. ET to watch action from the women's World Rugby Sevens Series event in Langford, B.C.

Canada begins pool play against Brazil at 2:28 p.m. ET before battling with Ireland at 5:12 p.m. ET. They wrap up the day's action with Australia at 7:56 p.m. ET.

Live coverage continues through to Sunday's final.