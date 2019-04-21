Canada advances to Cup semis at women's World Rugby Sevens in Japan
Canadians earn narrow win over Russia; next match Sunday at 1:20 a.m. ET
Canada defeated Russia 17-14 in the Cup quarter-finals at the women's HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series event in Japan on Saturday.
Ghislaine Landry, Charity Williams, and Karen Paquin scored tries in the win.
Canada holds on for a narrow victory over Russia in the Cup quarter-finals and is headed for the semis<br><br>FINAL: 🇨🇦17 - 14 🇷🇺 <a href="https://t.co/Mb52RBnayV">https://t.co/Mb52RBnayV</a> <a href="https://t.co/qGrxOdgDR2">pic.twitter.com/qGrxOdgDR2</a>—@CBCOlympics
Canada went undefeated in pool play, earning victories over Australia, Spain, and China.
The Canadians will return to the pitch for a semi-final match against the U.S. on Sunday at 1:20 a.m. ET.
CBC Sports has live coverage of the tournament through to the final.
REACTION: Try-scorer <a href="https://twitter.com/Karen_Pako?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Karen_Pako</a> on <a href="https://twitter.com/RugbyCanada?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RugbyCanada</a>’s win over <a href="https://twitter.com/russiarugby?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@russiarugby</a> in the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Kitakyushu7s?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Kitakyushu7s</a> Cup quarter-finals and how she’s loving being back on the series after a three-year absence! <a href="https://t.co/2Kk5B34FO5">pic.twitter.com/2Kk5B34FO5</a>—@WorldRugby7s
