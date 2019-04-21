Canada advances to Cup semis at women's World Rugby Sevens in Japan

Canada defeated Russia 17-14 in the Cup quarter-finals at the women's HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series event in Japan on Saturday.

Ghislaine Landry, Charity Williams, and Karen Paquin scored tries in the win.

Canada holds on for a narrow victory over Russia in the Cup quarter-finals and is headed for the semis<br><br>FINAL: 🇨🇦17 - 14 🇷🇺 <a href="https://t.co/Mb52RBnayV">https://t.co/Mb52RBnayV</a> <a href="https://t.co/qGrxOdgDR2">pic.twitter.com/qGrxOdgDR2</a> —@CBCOlympics

Canada went undefeated in pool play, earning victories over Australia, Spain, and China.

The Canadians will return to the pitch for a semi-final match against the U.S. on Sunday at 1:20 a.m. ET.

CBC Sports has live coverage of the tournament through to the final.