Canada opens with win at women's World Rugby Sevens

Canada defeated Spain 26-17 in its opening match at the women's HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series event in Japan on Friday.

Kaili Lukan, Charity Williams, Brittany Benn, and Bianca Farella scored tries for Canada.

Spain needed something big to end the game but instead it's Canada that comes away with a nifty try<br><br>FINAL: 🇨🇦26 - 17🇪🇸<br><br>That was fun, no? Watch more from <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Kitakyushu7s?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Kitakyushu7s</a> all night long: <a href="https://t.co/Mb52RBnayV">https://t.co/Mb52RBnayV</a> <a href="https://t.co/f1NofUbaMj">pic.twitter.com/f1NofUbaMj</a> —@CBCOlympics

Canada continues pool play against China on Saturday at 12:58 a.m. ET. and wrap up the day's action against Australia at 4:04 a.m. ET.

CBC Sports has live coverage of the tournament through to the Cup final on Sunday.