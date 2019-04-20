Canada opens with win at women's World Rugby Sevens
Pool play underway in Japan
Canada defeated Spain 26-17 in its opening match at the women's HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series event in Japan on Friday.
Kaili Lukan, Charity Williams, Brittany Benn, and Bianca Farella scored tries for Canada.
Spain needed something big to end the game but instead it's Canada that comes away with a nifty try<br><br>FINAL: 🇨🇦26 - 17🇪🇸<br><br>That was fun, no? Watch more from <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Kitakyushu7s?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Kitakyushu7s</a> all night long: <a href="https://t.co/Mb52RBnayV">https://t.co/Mb52RBnayV</a> <a href="https://t.co/f1NofUbaMj">pic.twitter.com/f1NofUbaMj</a>—@CBCOlympics
Canada continues pool play against China on Saturday at 12:58 a.m. ET. and wrap up the day's action against Australia at 4:04 a.m. ET.
CBC Sports has live coverage of the tournament through to the Cup final on Sunday.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.