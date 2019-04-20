Watch women's World Rugby Sevens: Japan
Watch action from the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series event in Japan.
Live action begins Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch live action from the women's World Rugby Sevens Series event in Japan.
Coverage begins on Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET and continues through to the Cup final on Sunday.
Canada opens pool play against Spain at 10:14 p.m. ET before playing China at 12:58 a.m. ET. They wrap up the day's action against Australia at 4:04 a.m. ET.
