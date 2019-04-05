Watch men's World Rugby Sevens: Hong Kong
Watch live action from the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series event in Hong Kong, including Canada's matches against Argentina, France and Portugal.
Live coverage begins on Friday at 5:52 a.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch live action from the men's World Rugby Sevens Series event in Hong Kong.
Coverage begins on Friday at 5:52 a.m. ET, and you can catch all the matches from the competition, through to the gold medal final on Sunday.
Canada's has pool matches against Argentina (Friday at 8:01 a.m. ET ), France (Saturday at 1:59 a.m. ET) and Portugal (Saturday at 5:17 a.m. ET).
