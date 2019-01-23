Watch men's World Rugby Sevens: Hamilton

Click on the video player above beginning on Friday at 4 p.m. ET to watch action from the men's World Rugby Sevens Series event in Hamilton, New Zealand.

Team Canada begins their tournament with matches on Friday against Spain (6:36 p.m. ET), New Zealand (10:46 p.m. ET) and Japan (2:14 a.m. ET).

Saturday's action resumes at 4 p.m. ET, with the gold-medal final slated to begin on Sunday at 2:40 a.m. ET.