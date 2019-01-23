Skip to Main Content
Watch men's World Rugby Sevens: Hamilton
Coming Up

Watch men's World Rugby Sevens: Hamilton

Watch action from the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series event in Hamilton, New Zealand.

Live coverage begins on Friday at 4 p.m. ET

CBC Sports ·
HSBC Men's Rugby Sevens from FMG Stadium Waikato in Hamilton, New Zealand. 0:00

Click on the video player above beginning on Friday at 4 p.m. ET to watch action from the men's World Rugby Sevens Series event in Hamilton, New Zealand.

Team Canada begins their tournament with matches on Friday against Spain (6:36 p.m. ET), New Zealand (10:46 p.m. ET) and Japan (2:14 a.m. ET).

Saturday's action resumes at 4 p.m. ET, with the gold-medal final slated to begin on Sunday at 2:40 a.m. ET.

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us