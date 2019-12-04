Watch HSBC World Rugby Sevens in Dubai

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the men's and women's World Rugby Sevens Series event in Dubai.

Coverage begins on Thursday at 5:50 a.m. ET and runs through the gold-medal matches on Saturday.

The Canadian women have their first match on Thursday at 6:34 a.m. ET against Russia, then on Friday against Brazil (12:44 a.m. ET), and the U.S. (6:18 a.m. ET).

The men's team begin their tournament on Thursday at 8:06 a.m. ET with a match against Samoa, and then on Friday face New Zealand (2:36 a.m. ET) and Wales (8:06 a.m. ET).