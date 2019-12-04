Watch HSBC World Rugby Sevens in Dubai
Watch live action from the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series event in Dubai.
Live coverage begins on Thursday at 5:50 a.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch live action from the men's and women's World Rugby Sevens Series event in Dubai.
Coverage begins on Thursday at 5:50 a.m. ET and runs through the gold-medal matches on Saturday.
The Canadian women have their first match on Thursday at 6:34 a.m. ET against Russia, then on Friday against Brazil (12:44 a.m. ET), and the U.S. (6:18 a.m. ET).
The men's team begin their tournament on Thursday at 8:06 a.m. ET with a match against Samoa, and then on Friday face New Zealand (2:36 a.m. ET) and Wales (8:06 a.m. ET).
