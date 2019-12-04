Skip to Main Content
Watch HSBC World Rugby Sevens in Dubai
Rugby·Coming Up

Watch HSBC World Rugby Sevens in Dubai

Watch live action from the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series event in Dubai.

Live coverage begins on Thursday at 5:50 a.m. ET

CBC Sports ·
The HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series heads to Dubai in what will be the biggest season to date, with Fiji and New Zealand fighting to retain the men’s and women’s titles respectively. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the men's and women's World Rugby Sevens Series event in Dubai.

Coverage begins on Thursday at 5:50 a.m. ET and runs through the gold-medal matches on Saturday.

The Canadian women have their first match on Thursday at 6:34 a.m. ET against Russia, then on Friday against Brazil (12:44 a.m. ET), and the U.S. (6:18 a.m. ET).

The men's team begin their tournament on Thursday at 8:06 a.m. ET with a match against Samoa, and then on Friday face New Zealand (2:36 a.m. ET) and Wales (8:06 a.m. ET).

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.