Ghislaine Landry lifts Canada into gold-medal match in Dubai

The Canadian women's rugby sevens team will play for a gold medal at the World Rugby Sevens Series in Dubai on Saturday against New Zealand.

You can watch that match on CBCSports.ca at 9:33 a.m. ET.

After finishing second in their pool, Canada beat France 19-7 in the Cup quarter-finals thanks to a pair of tries from Karen Paquin and another from Charity Williams.

Next up for Canada was a date in the semifinals with Australia. Canadian captain Ghislaine Landry put the team on her back, scoring two tries and adding three conversions to help lift her team to a 26-12 win.

WATCH | Canada vs. France:

Watch Canada battle France in the quarter-finals of the HSBC World Women's Rugby Sevens Series from Dubai. 22:06

On the men's side, the Canadian men will play Fiji on Saturday in the ninth-place playoff at 7:06 a.m. ET.