Ghislaine Landry lifts Canada into gold-medal match in Dubai
The Canadian women's rugby sevens team will play for a gold medal at the World Rugby Sevens Series in Dubai on Saturday against New Zealand.
Canadian captain scores twice, adds 3 conversions in semifinal victory
After finishing second in their pool, Canada beat France 19-7 in the Cup quarter-finals thanks to a pair of tries from Karen Paquin and another from Charity Williams.
Next up for Canada was a date in the semifinals with Australia. Canadian captain Ghislaine Landry put the team on her back, scoring two tries and adding three conversions to help lift her team to a 26-12 win.
On the men's side, the Canadian men will play Fiji on Saturday in the ninth-place playoff at 7:06 a.m. ET.
