Canadian women use balanced attack to crush Brazil at Sevens Series in Dubai
Four different Canadians score tries in blistering 1st half
With captain Ghislaine Landry on the sidelines for most of the match, Canada stormed to a 43-0 win over Brazil to improve to 2-0 at the World Rugby Sevens Series in Dubai on Thursday.
Four different Canadians scored first-half tries to race out to a 24-0 lead against the outmatched Brazilians.
Brittany Benn, in her first tournament back from injury and sporting a bandage over her nose, got the scoring started with a long run up the sideline.
Charity Williams then added her second try in Dubai, before Kaili Lukan added the team's third try to go up 15-0 less than three minutes into the match. Sara Kaljuvee also ran in for a score.
Landry was on the bench until the final one minute, 30 seconds of the game. Canada has a key matchup against the U.S. at 6:18 a.m. ET to wrap pool play.
Bianca Farella, who notched a double in the team's opening 24-19 win over Russia, matched the feat against Brazil after sitting during the first half.
WATCH | Canada vs. Russia:
