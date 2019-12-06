Canadian women use balanced attack to crush Brazil at Sevens Series in Dubai

With captain Ghislaine Landry on the sidelines for most of the match, Canada stormed to a 43-0 win over Brazil to improve to 2-0 at the World Rugby Sevens Series in Dubai on Thursday.

Four different Canadians scored first-half tries to race out to a 24-0 lead against the outmatched Brazilians.

Brittany Benn, in her first tournament back from injury and sporting a bandage over her nose, got the scoring started with a long run up the sideline.

Charity Williams then added her second try in Dubai, before Kaili Lukan added the team's third try to go up 15-0 less than three minutes into the match. Sara Kaljuvee also ran in for a score.

Landry was on the bench until the final one minute, 30 seconds of the game. Canada has a key matchup against the U.S. at 6:18 a.m. ET to wrap pool play.

Bianca Farella, who notched a double in the team's opening 24-19 win over Russia, matched the feat against Brazil after sitting during the first half.

WATCH | Canada vs. Russia: