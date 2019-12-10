Watch HSBC World Rugby Sevens in Cape Town

Click on the video player above to live watch action from the World Rugby Sevens Series event in Cape Town, South Africa.

Coverage begins on Friday at 8 a.m. ET and runs through the gold-medal matches on Sunday.

The Canadian women – fresh off a silver-medal performance in Dubai last weekend – begin pool play on Friday at 8:06 a.m. ET with a match against Brazil. They continue on Saturday with matches against Spain (2:51 a.m. ET) and France (8:41 a.m. ET).

Canada's men's team will begin their tournament will begin their Cape Town tournament with a match against Argentina on Friday at 11:35 a.m. ET. They continue on Saturday with matches against New Zealand (6:07 a.m. ET) and Wales (11:35 a.m. ET).