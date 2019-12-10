Watch HSBC World Rugby Sevens in Cape Town
Watch live action as the Canadian men's and women's rugby sevens squads compete at the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series event in Cape Town, South Africa.
Live coverage begins on Friday at 8 a.m. ET
Click on the video player above to live watch action from the World Rugby Sevens Series event in Cape Town, South Africa.
Coverage begins on Friday at 8 a.m. ET and runs through the gold-medal matches on Sunday.
The Canadian women – fresh off a silver-medal performance in Dubai last weekend – begin pool play on Friday at 8:06 a.m. ET with a match against Brazil. They continue on Saturday with matches against Spain (2:51 a.m. ET) and France (8:41 a.m. ET).
Canada's men's team will begin their tournament will begin their Cape Town tournament with a match against Argentina on Friday at 11:35 a.m. ET. They continue on Saturday with matches against New Zealand (6:07 a.m. ET) and Wales (11:35 a.m. ET).
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.