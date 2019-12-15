Canadian women to play for bronze at Cape Town 7s
Canada to face France in 3rd-place match
The Canadian women's rugby sevens team will play for bronze at the HSBC World Series Rugby Sevens event in Cape Town, South Africa, after falling to New Zealand in the semifinals.
The Black Ferns took a 10-0 lead into halftime and stretched their lead to 15 before Bianca Farella responded for Canada in the final minute of the match.
Canada will now face France in the bronze-medal match on Sunday at 10:37 a.m. ET, while New Zealand will take on Australia in the final.
WATCH | Canada vs. New Zealand:
The Canadians beat the U.S. 15-14 to earn their spot in the semifinals. With the Americans leading 14-10 near the end of the match, Canada's Julia Greenshields scored the winning try to help her team advance.
The Canadian men (1-0-2) will meet Australia (1-0-2) in an 11th-place playoff Sunday after finishing third in Pool B. New Zealand beat Argentina 19-14 to win the group.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.