Canadian women to play for bronze at Cape Town 7s

The Canadian women's rugby sevens team will play for bronze at the HSBC World Series Rugby Sevens event in Cape Town, South Africa, after falling to New Zealand in the semifinals.

The Black Ferns took a 10-0 lead into halftime and stretched their lead to 15 before Bianca Farella responded for Canada in the final minute of the match.

Canada will now face France in the bronze-medal match on Sunday at 10:37 a.m. ET, while New Zealand will take on Australia in the final.

WATCH | Canada vs. New Zealand:

Watch Canada face off against New Zealand in the semifinals of the HSBC World Women's Rugby Sevens Series from Cape Town. 22:00

The Canadians beat the U.S. 15-14 to earn their spot in the semifinals. With the Americans leading 14-10 near the end of the match, Canada's Julia Greenshields scored the winning try to help her team advance.

The Canadian men (1-0-2) will meet Australia (1-0-2) in an 11th-place playoff Sunday after finishing third in Pool B. New Zealand beat Argentina 19-14 to win the group.