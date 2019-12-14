Canadian women remain undefeated at Cape Town 7s
Canada's men fall to New Zealand 31-5
The Canadian women's rugby sevens team are a perfect 2-0 in pool play at the HSBC World Series Rugby Sevens event after beating Spain on Saturday in Cape Town, South Africa.
Canadian captain Ghislaine Landry led the way for her team in a 28-7 victory. She scored the team's first two tries and added converted on both to send Canada to a 14-7 halftime lead.
WATCH | Canada vs. Spain:
Bianca Farella had a pair of tries in the second half, with Landry converting on both as Canada cruised to the win.
Canada put on a dominant performance on Friday, posting a 32-0 win over Brazil.
Live coverage of the tournament on CBCSports.ca continues on Saturday and runs through the gold-medal matches on Sunday.
The Canadian women – fresh off a silver-medal performance in Dubai last weekend – continue pool play on Saturday with a match against France (8:41 a.m. ET).
The Canadian men, were beaten 33-21 by Argentina in their opening match and fell to New Zealand 31-5 on Saturday. Their final pool match comes against Wales at 11:35 a.m. ET.
With files from The Canadian Press
