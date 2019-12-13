Canadian women dominate Brazil in 1st match at Cape Town 7s
The Canadian women's rugby sevens team were victorious in their first match at the HSBC World Series Rugby Sevens event on Friday in Cape Town, South Africa.
Canada put on a dominant performance, posting a 32-0 win over Brazil .
The Canadians staked themselves to a 17-0 lead at halftime thanks to a pair of tries from Sara Kaljuvee, and a single from Kaili Lukan.
Pam Buisa, Kayla Moleschi and Caroline Crossley added three more tries in the second half to complete the rout.
Live coverage of the tournament on CBCSports.ca continues on Friday and runs through the gold-medal matches on Sunday.
The Canadian women – fresh off a silver-medal performance in Dubai last weekend – continue pool play on Saturday with matches against Spain (2:51 a.m. ET) and France (8:41 a.m. ET).
Canada's men's team will begin their tournament will begin their Cape Town tournament with a match against Argentina on Friday at 11:35 a.m. ET. They continue on Saturday with matches against New Zealand (6:07 a.m. ET) and Wales (11:35 a.m. ET).
