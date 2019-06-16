Canada knock off France, advance to Cup semifinals at Biarritz 7s
Team locked up Tokyo 2020 qualification on Saturday
The Canadian women's rugby sevens team are off to the Cup semifinals at the final World Seven Series event of the season in Biarritz, France, following a 12-5 win over the host French.
Canada's Caroline Crossley opened the scoring midway througfh the first half, breaking the deadlock with her first try of Biarritz.
Canada then benefited from hesitation by France's Camille Grassineau, who took too long to play the ball into a scrum. Bianca Farella scored her fifth try of the tournament off that penalty and Ghislaine Landry added a conversion for a 12-0 lead into halftime.
The French scored a late try in the second half but simply ran out of time after the ensuing kickoff.
Canada will now face New Zealand on Sunday at 9:13 a.m. ET for the right to play on the final.
Ticket punched for Tokyo 2020
The win over France comes a day after Canada secured their spot at the 2020 Olympic Games by going 2-1 in pool play, which guaranteed a top four of the World Series Sevens standings, and automatic qualification for the Tokyo Olympic Games.
The Canadians scored a 22-19 win over Spain, beat Ireland 27-10, and fell to Australia 27-14.
