Canada takes opening match at crucial Biarritz 7s event

Canada's women's rugby sevens team began their quest to lock up their spot at the 2020 Olympic Games with a 22-19 win over Spain on Saturday in Biarritz, France.
Early tries from Ghislaine Landry, Brittany Benn, and Bianca Farella gave Canada a lead it would not relinquish, despite a resilient Spanish effort. Breanne Nicholas added a second half try to seal the win for the Canadians.
Canada has two more pool matches at the final World Sevens Series tournament of the season — against Ireland at 9:14 a.m. ET and Australia at 12:20 p.m. ET.
The top four teams in the season standings are assured of a place at the Tokyo Games. Canada currently sits third overall and can clinch their spot with a strong showing in Biarritz.
