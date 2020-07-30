Rugby Canada says some members of women's 7s team have tested positive for COVID-19
Players reportedly tested positive while quarantining after Dubai competition
Rugby Canada says some members of the women's seven program have tested positive for COVID-19 while completing quarantine after returning from competing in Dubai.
"Most are currently asymptomatic, and all athletes and staff are in good health," Rugby Canada said in a statement. "The team is being closely monitored by Rugby Canada's chief medical officer and has been provided medical support to ensure the best care possible."
The team has cancelled all upcoming training so it can undergo "additional quarantine and isolation protocols."
The women's sevens squad has made headlines recently after filing a complaint under Rugby Canada's bullying and harassment policy.
An independent review subsequently concluded that while the conduct described in the complaint reflected the experiences of the athletes, it did not fall within the policy's definition of harassment or bullying.
Head coach John Tait, while maintaining he had done nothing wrong, subsequently stepped down. He has since said he supports release of the review. Rugby Canada, however, says its policy does not allow making it public.
