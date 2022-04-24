Canadian men's rugby 7s squad cruises into semis at World Cup qualifier

Canada's men's rugby sevens team continued rolling on Sunday at the Rugby Americas North (RAN) Sevens Qualifiers in Nassau, Bahamas.

The men's team scored a 38-14 quarter-final victory over Barbados, which sends Canada to the semifinals in their quest to clinch a berth in the 2022 Rugby World Cup Sevens tournament.

To secure a spot in the World Cup, scheduled for September in Cape Town, South Africa, the Canadians need to make it to the final in the 15-team men's tournament.

Jake Thiel, Phil Berna, Cooper Coats, Thomas Isherwood, Nick Allen and Brock Webster all contributed tries in the runaway win against Barbados.

Match 27 Result: Canada 38-14 Barbados ✅<br><br>Tries from Thiel, Berna, Coats, Isherwood, Allen and Webster seal Canada’s Senior Men’s Sevens team’s place in the semi-finals of the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RANSevens?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RANSevens</a> Qualifiers.<br><br>Semi-final match at 12:14pm PT.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RugbyCA?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RugbyCA</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/RugbyAmericasN?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RugbyAmericasN</a> <a href="https://t.co/4bXn2BrX4v">pic.twitter.com/4bXn2BrX4v</a> —@RugbyCanada

On Saturday, Canada came out of Pool A play undefeated with a 36-0 win over the British Virgin Islands and a 33-5 triumph over Trinidad and Tobago.

On the women's side, Canada take the field at 11:56 a.m. ET against the Cayman Islands.

The team needs to finish first in their six-team tournament in order to secure its spot in Cape Town.