Rugby

Canadian men's rugby 7s squad cruises into semis at World Cup qualifier

Canada's men's rugby sevens team continued rolling on Sunday with a 38-14 quarter-final victory over Barbados at the Rugby Americas North (RAN) Sevens Qualifiers in Nassau, Bahamas.

Team needs 1 more win to clinch spot in 2022 Rugby World Cup Sevens tournament

CBC Sports ·
Canada's Jake Thiel, centre, seen in HSBC Canada Sevens rugby action, scored one try in the national men's team's 38-14 win over Barbados at the Rugby Americas North (RAN) Sevens Qualifiers in Nassau, Bahamas on Sunday. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)

The men's team scored a 38-14 quarter-final victory over Barbados, which sends Canada to the semifinals in their quest to clinch a berth in the 2022 Rugby World Cup Sevens tournament.

The men's team scored a 38-14 quarter-final victory over Barbados, which sends Canada to the semifinals in their quest to clinch a berth in the 2022 Rugby World Cup Sevens tournament.

To secure a spot in the World Cup, scheduled for September in Cape Town, South Africa, the Canadians need to make it to the final in the 15-team men's tournament.

Jake Thiel, Phil Berna, Cooper Coats, Thomas Isherwood, Nick Allen and Brock Webster all contributed tries in the runaway win against Barbados.

On Saturday, Canada came out of Pool A play undefeated with a 36-0 win over the British Virgin Islands and a 33-5 triumph over Trinidad and Tobago. 

On the women's side, Canada take the field at 11:56 a.m. ET against the Cayman Islands.

The team needs to finish first in their six-team tournament in order to secure its spot in Cape Town.

