Canadian rugby 7s squads open World Cup qualifier with shutout victories

The Canadian men's and women's rugby sevens squads opened their quest to clinch a 2022 Rugby World Cup Sevens berth with resounding victories on Saturday in Nassau, Bahamas.

The women's team opened their competition at the Rugby Americas North (RAN) Sevens Qualifiers with a commanding 44-0 win over Trinidad and Tobago.

Olivia De Couvreur and Olivia Apps both scored two tries apiece, while Breanne Nicholas, Fancy Bermudez, and Chloe Daniels each tacked on a score of their own.

RAN Sevens Qualifiers Match #6 Result: <br><br>Canada 44-0 Trinidad & Tobago<br><br>Tries from De Couvreur (2), Apps (2), Bermudez, Nicholas and Daniels seal the win for Canada’s Senior Women’s Sevens team in their first match in Nassau against Trinidad & Tobago.<br><br>Next up, Mexico at 11:12 PT <a href="https://t.co/sORLtpQYO3">pic.twitter.com/sORLtpQYO3</a> —@RugbyCanada

On the men's side, the Canadian team opened its slate of games with a commanding 36-0 win over the British Virgin Islands in Pool A action.

Matthew Oworu, Elias Ergas, Brock Webster, and D'Shawn Bowen all scored in the victory.

To secure a spot in the World Cup, scheduled for September in Cape Town, South Africa, the Canadians need to make it to the final in the 15-team men's tournament in Nassau. The Canadian women's team needs to finish first in their six-team tournament in order to secure its spot in Cape Town.

The Canadian women will continue their campaign at Thomas Robinson National Stadium against Mexico (1:46 p.m. ET), and Jamaica (5:48 p.m. ET).

The Canadian men will next face Trinidad and Tobago at 2:52 p.m. ET

On Sunday, Canada's women's team get back on the field at 10:50 a.m. ET to take on the Dominican Republic and at 2:30 p.m. ET vs. the Cayman Islands.

Knockout and placement games are scheduled for later Sunday.