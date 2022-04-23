Canadian rugby 7s squads open World Cup qualifier with shutout victories
Men defeat British Virgin Islands 36-0; women best Trinidad and Tobago 44-0
The Canadian men's and women's rugby sevens squads opened their quest to clinch a 2022 Rugby World Cup Sevens berth with resounding victories on Saturday in Nassau, Bahamas.
The women's team opened their competition at the Rugby Americas North (RAN) Sevens Qualifiers with a commanding 44-0 win over Trinidad and Tobago.
Olivia De Couvreur and Olivia Apps both scored two tries apiece, while Breanne Nicholas, Fancy Bermudez, and Chloe Daniels each tacked on a score of their own.
RAN Sevens Qualifiers Match #6 Result: <br><br>Canada 44-0 Trinidad & Tobago<br><br>Tries from De Couvreur (2), Apps (2), Bermudez, Nicholas and Daniels seal the win for Canada’s Senior Women’s Sevens team in their first match in Nassau against Trinidad & Tobago.<br><br>Next up, Mexico at 11:12 PT <a href="https://t.co/sORLtpQYO3">pic.twitter.com/sORLtpQYO3</a>—@RugbyCanada
On the men's side, the Canadian team opened its slate of games with a commanding 36-0 win over the British Virgin Islands in Pool A action.
Matthew Oworu, Elias Ergas, Brock Webster, and D'Shawn Bowen all scored in the victory.
To secure a spot in the World Cup, scheduled for September in Cape Town, South Africa, the Canadians need to make it to the final in the 15-team men's tournament in Nassau. The Canadian women's team needs to finish first in their six-team tournament in order to secure its spot in Cape Town.
The Canadian women will continue their campaign at Thomas Robinson National Stadium against Mexico (1:46 p.m. ET), and Jamaica (5:48 p.m. ET).
The Canadian men will next face Trinidad and Tobago at 2:52 p.m. ET
On Sunday, Canada's women's team get back on the field at 10:50 a.m. ET to take on the Dominican Republic and at 2:30 p.m. ET vs. the Cayman Islands.
Knockout and placement games are scheduled for later Sunday.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?