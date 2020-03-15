Rugby Canada suspends 'all sanctioned activities' until at least April 10
Chief medical officer must supervise senior training sessions due to COVID-19 virus
Rugby Canada has joined its hockey and soccer counterparts in suspending "all sanctioned rugby activities nationally" until at least April 10 due to COVID-19.
That includes inter-provincial and club competitions and training sessions, international and domestic tours, and all training and education courses for officials and coaches.
The governing body says national senior teams may conduct some training preparation under the approval and supervision of Rugby Canada's chief medical officer.
Rugby Canada's chief medical officer will be following the advice and guidance of the Sport Medicine Advisory Committee and national and provincial health agencies.
"The health and well-being of all who partake in our game, as well as support it, is paramount to us," Tim Powers, chair of the Rugby Canada board of directors, said in a statement. "For now rugby, like every other sport, rightly takes a break so we can all focus on ensuring the welfare of our fellow Canadians.
"We hope to soon be back on our pitches playing the game we love."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.