Canada's men's rugby squad take ugly loss to Wales in 1st test in almost 2 years
Canadians will face England next weekend
Wales put aside a serious-looking knee injury to Leigh Halfpenny in his 100th test to demolish Canada 68-12 at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales on Saturday.
Even without a dozen Lions who won Wales the Six Nations in March, the home side was too powerful, too fast, and too savvy for a Canada side playing its first test in 21 months.
Wales' 68 marked its most points against Canada, while the 56-point margin was one shy of that record.
The injury was suspected to be the anterior cruciate ligament. Halfpenny tore the ligament in his right knee against Italy in September 2015. He was out for nine months. This time, he's nearly six years older at 32.
Canada actually scored the first try, from a quick tap penalty finished by Kainoa Lloyd out wide. But Wales replied within two minutes with its own try from a quick tap, the first of two by scrumhalf Tomos Williams.
More tries followed in the 15th, 21st, 28th, 32nd and 37th minutes for Wales to lead a point-a-minute 40-5 at halftime.
Ultimately, there were first test tries for flanker James Botham, wing Jonah Holmes (2), hooker Elliot Dee, lock Will Rowlands and back-rower Taine Basham (2). Prop Nicky Smith also got on the board. Callum Sheedy converted seven of eight, and his flyhalf replacement Ben Thomas, converted the last two.
Canada's team of mainly Major League Rugby players — four debutants started and three more were in the reserves — were outclassed, but the tour which includes a match with England next weekend at Twickenham is about preparing for Rugby World Cup qualifiers in September.
Wales warmed up for Argentina over the next two weekends.
WATCH | Canadian women's rugby 7s squad have eyes on the prize in Tokyo:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?