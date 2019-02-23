Kainoa Llyod scores 3 first-half tries as Canada beats Chile at ARC
Canada is now 6-0-0 against Chile dating back to 2002
Kainoa Llyod had three first-half tries and Andrew Coe added three more after the break as Canada easily defeated Chile 56-0 on Friday in the Americas Rugby Championship.
After losses in Uruguay and Brazil, 21st-ranked Canada was looking to get back on track as it hosted No. 29 Chile, and did so by jumping out to a quick lead.
Kyle Baillie touched down within the first 10 minutes and the Canadians grew their advantage to 31-0 by halftime.
Canada is now 6-0-0 against Chile dating back to their first meeting in 2002. The Canadians won 33-17 in Santiago in last year's tournament.
Canada was missing many of its first-choice players, who are overseas with their clubs.
The Canadians still have two tournament games against an Argentina XV, the Pumas are once again fielding a reserve team, in Langford on March 1 and the 13th-ranked Americans in Seattle on March 8.
Canada previously lost 20-17 to Uruguay and 18-10 to Brazil while Chile was thumped 71-8 at home by the U.S. and was beaten 20-5 in Uruguay.
