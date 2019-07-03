Watch Rugby Americas North Sevens - Olympic qualifier
Watch action from the 2019 Rugby Americas North Sevens, which serves as a qualification event for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
Live coverage begins Saturday at 11 a.m. ET from Cayman Islands
Click on the video player above on Saturday at 11 a.m. ET to watch action from the 2019 Rugby Americas North Sevens, which serves as a qualification event for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
