Canadian men winless after Day 1 at London 7s
Nicholas Allen, Thomas Isherwood score late tries for Canada in loss to New Zealand
Canada had a rough day at the HSBC London Sevens, losing three straight games Saturday including a 40-14 thumping at the hands of New Zealand.
The Canadian men went into the break down 26-0.
Earlier Saturday, Canada lost 19-14 to France and 26-5 to Australia. The Australians (2-1-0) went on to beat France 28-19 and finish runner-up to New Zealand in Pool C. Canada was last in the four-team pool, falling into consolation play Sunday.
Henry Paul's Canadian side has gone through a major roster turnover since last summer's Tokyo Olympics where the Canadian men finished eighth.
New Zealand was a motivated team, coming off an uncharacteristic ninth-place finish in Toulouse last week. The All Blacks missed the first four stops of the season due to pandemic-related travel restrictions.
WATCH | Canada vs. France in London:
Akuila Rokolisoa scored two tries and Ngahori McGarvey-Black, Roderick Solo, Dylan Collier and Kitiona Vai added singles for New Zealand (3-0-0) against Canada.
McGarvey-Black added three conversions while Rokolisoa booted two for the All Blacks.
Nicholas Allen and Thomas Isherwood added consolation tries for Canada in the dying minutes. Cooper Coats kicked two conversions.
McGarvey-Black sat out the final minute with a yellow card for a high tackle.
WATCH | Canada vs. Australia in London:
Earlier Elias Ergas and Alex Russell scored tries in a losing cause against France, which finished third last weekend on home soil. Coats added two conversions.
Anton Ngongo scored the lone Canadian try against Australia.
London is the eighth stop on the nine-event men's season, which will conclude Aug. 27-28 in Los Angeles.
The Canadians, who came into London in 14th spot overall, are hoping to move up the table to avoid relegation. The 15th- and 16th-place teams will lose their core status at the end of the season.
The Canadian women finished seventh overall after their six-event season, which wrapped up last week in Toulouse.
Up next for Canada is a ninth-place quarter-final matchup against the third-place finishers from Pool B on Sunday (5:36 a.m. ET).
They missed out on the Cup quarter-finals last week in France behind England and Argentina controversially on point differential. In their final pool play match, England and Argentina elected to kill off the clock and allowed little chance to affect their point differential.
Action at Twickenham Stadium resumes for Day 2 of the event on Sunday at 4:20 a.m. ET.
You can also watch coverage and analysis, streaming on CBCSports.ca on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET and on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET. Check your local listings for broadcast times for CBC TV.
With files from CBC Sports
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?