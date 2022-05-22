Canadian women's rugby 7s finish 6th at season finale in Toulouse

Krissy Scurfield and Ella O'Regan scored tries in a losing cause Sunday as Canada was beaten 19-14 by France to finish sixth at the HSBC France Sevens.

The French jumped into an early lead and were ahead 12-0 at the break. After Scurfield touched down, Joanna Grisez came out of the sin-bin to answer with a try for France. O'Regan added a consolation try for the Canadians. Olivia Apps kicked two conversions.

The Canadian women finished 3-3 at the rugby sevens tournament.

The Canadian men finished 2-3 at Stade Ernest-Wallon, tied for 15th after falling 27-7 to Wales in the 13th-place semifinal to open play Sunday. Brock Webster scored the lone Canadian try with Cooper Coats adding the conversion.

The Canadian women defeated Spain 26-12 and Scotland 14-7 on Friday but fell 17-0 to New Zealand in their final pool game Saturday. They then lost 22-21 to Ireland on a late try by Eva Higgins in Cup quarterfinal play.

WATCH | Canada vs. U.S.A. in Toulouse:

Women’s World Rugby Sevens Series Toulouse: Canada vs United States Duration 22:37 Canada battles its American rivals in the fifth place semifinal in France.

On Sunday, they rebounded to defeat the U.S. 19-7 before facing France. Keyara Wardley, Olivia De Couvreur and Bianca Farella scored tries for Canada with Breanne Nicholas adding a pair of conversions in the loss.